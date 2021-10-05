Lincoln County deputies stop wrong way driver on Highway 16 near Denver

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Deputies in Lincoln County used their patrol cars to stop a wrong way driver from endangering other motorists Saturday night on Highway 16 near Denver.

According to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the intersection of East NC 150 and Highway 16 after dispatchers received a report of a wrong way driver going south in the northbound lanes of Highway 16.

Deputies located the driver on Highway 16 going the wrong way near the intersections of St. James Church Road and Optimist Club Road. The deputy said he could see the brake lights from the vehicle traveling south and headlights of northbound vehicles moving to avoid the vehicle.

The officer was able to get beside the vehicle and turn on his lights and sirens, but the driver continued on in the wrong direction. The median and all lanes of travel were blocked except for the left lane which was left open in case the vehicle did not stop. The driver moved to the left lane and continued driving the wrong way.

Deputies caught up with the vehicle and were able to box it in with their patrol cars, able to maneuver it to the median to bring it to a stop. Deputies were able to convince the 62-year-old woman driving to exit the car and EMS was called out to check on her. She refused treatment or transport to the hospital.

The driver told investigators that she was from Winston-Salem, N.C. and on her way to her son’s wedding in Huntersville. The son was contacted and he came to the scene and picked up his mother and her vehicle.

Investigators say no charges were filed against the driver because it was determined that the woman was suffering from a medical episode.

Lincoln County Sheriff Bill Beam said, “We are thankful our officers quickly responded to the incident before the driver or someone else was seriously injured or killed.”