LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carroll Dean Mitchem, the chairman of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, was arrested Wednesday and charged with driving while impaired, Vice-Chairman Milton Sigmon confirmed.

Mitchem, 65, was taken into custody on NC 27 Highway near Shoal Road in Lincolnton around 9:42 p.m., arrest records show.

The county commissioner made headlines in 2020 when his restaurant, Mitchem’s kitchen, defied Governor Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order by offering dine-in service during the beginning of the pandemic.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said it issued Mitchem a citation after authorities received complaints from the public.

“The people has been pushed down, stopped down and is tired of government layers taking away their choices,” Mitchem said after the 2020 citation. “I’m just a person who has guts enough tough enough and willing to stand up for the people.”