Lenoir man sentenced to prison for embezzling over $1 million from former employer

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 55-year-old Lenoir man was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison after embezzling more than $1 million from his former employer, according to U.S. Attorney William Stetzer.

Court documents said Richard Clark was employed as an office manager at a family-owned business in Caldwell County from 2013 to 2019. Clark was responsible for handling the companies’ bookkeeping and financial records, making payments to vendors and the IRS and reconciling the companies’ bank accounts.

Clark was accused of using his position and access to the companies’ financial records and bank accounts to embezzle more than $1 million.

Court records showed Clark stole money from a company bank account the owner had directed him to close.

Clark allegedly used the account to steal from his employer by instructing customers to make payments to that account.

He also admitted in court that he laundered the funds he embezzled by withdrawing customer funds from the bank account through multiple fraudulent checks he wrote to himself. Clark used the stolen money to fund his personal lifestyle, including to make payments for his mortgage and auto loan payments for an F-150 truck and other vehicles. He also installed a home theater system and paid for traveling and shopping expenses.

Prosecutors said Clark also used a fraudulent U.S. income tax return for tax year 2018 by deliberately failing to claim the additional income.

Richard Clark pleaded guilty in June to mail fraud, money laundering and making a false statement on his tax return.

He was sentenced to four years in federal prison and ordered to serve another three years of supervised release. Clark will also be required to pay $980,000 as restitution to his victims and $194,750 to the IRS.