Mount Holly officer, suspect shot in Gaston County officer-involved shooting

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Mount Holly Police officer and a suspect were shot in an officer-involved shooting Friday morning near the Mount Holly Car Wash in Mount Holly, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD said officers were confronting an armed, breaking and entering suspect when the shooting occurred.

FOX 46 Charlotte is working to learn additional details and what the extent of the officer’s and suspect’s injuries are.

Beatty Drive is closed in the area while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

