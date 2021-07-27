Lancaster woman charged with murder in June deadly stabbing

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lancaster woman has been charged with murder in a stabbing incident that occurred last month, the Lancaster Police Department announced Tuesday.

Lancaster resident Susan Walls, 40, was arrested on Monday and faces multiple charges including murder.

Officers responded to calls regarding a stabbing on June 18 on N. Ferguson Street. A male victim who has not yet been identified was found suffering from stab wounds to the upper body and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He succumbed to his injuries a few days after the incident.

No motive for the stabbing was given and this remains an active investigation.