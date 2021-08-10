CAUGHT: Lancaster man faces slew of charges after 2nd police chase in a week

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lancaster man who took troopers on a chase following a similar incident with local police just a few days prior is facing a slew of charges, Lancaster Police announced.

Troopers with South Carolina State Highway Patrol attempted to pull over Lancaster resident David Gordon, 45, on Friday, July 23. He failed to stop for police and a brief pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended in Chesterfield County and Gordon was arrested. The vehicle was found to be stolen, troopers said. He admitted to stealing a vehicle tag and a utility trailer. A separate chase had occurred last month when Lancaster Police attempted to stop him.

Gordon faces multiple charges including burglary and larceny.