Lancaster man arrested after crashing stolen car from Charlotte

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man is facing charges after he overturned a stolen vehicle near Denver Thursday afternoon, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they arrived at the scene of the crash near the construction entrance to the Trilogy subdivision and noticed the vehicle was missing a license plate. A man, identified as 39-year-old Ernest Jemeer Elder, was observed close to the car.

Elder told the deputies he did not know who was driving the car, but a witness said they had observed him driving.

When Elder was speaking with the deputies, he reached a hand into his waistband, they saw a shiny object.

Elder was taken into custody and deputies found a South Carolina license plate registered to a pickup truck in his name hidden in his pants.

The overturned vehicle came back as a stolen from Charlotte when deputies checked it.

Elder was taken to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and charged with one felony count of possession of stolen property, two counts of damage to real property, and resisting a public officer. He is being held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.

