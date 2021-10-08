Lancaster County deputy injured in shooting at Indian Land apartment complex

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Lancaster County deputy was injured in a shooting that occurred Friday evening at The Court at Redstone apartment complex on the 3000 block of Fast Lane in Indian Land.

Details about what led up to the shooting are limited at this time. We have a reporter on the scene working to get more details.

