CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lake Norman High School softball coach who is facing charges after the school received a voicemail regarding ‘sexual acts with a female student’ has been identified as a PE teacher at West Mecklenburg High School.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirm with Queen City News that Thomas Strahan, 58, has been suspended with pay, effective May 18, 2022.

Strahan, who was the head coach for Lake Norman High School’s softball team, was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child.

Lake Norman High School in Mooresville announced that Strahan was fired. The school resource officer notified ICSO Tuesday, May 17, when the voicemail was discovered.

Deputies immediately responded to the school and took statements from various people that learned of the voicemail. Investigators obtained search warrants for Strahan’s social media outlets and telephone records.

Based on the evidence, a felony arrest warrant was issued.

Strahan was issued a $50,000 secured bond, and additional charges are anticipated.