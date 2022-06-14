GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia murder suspect who is a known gang member has been arrested, the U.S. Marshals Office and Gastonia Police announced Tuesday.

Terry Lomick, 41, was arrested at a home in west Gastonia in connection to the murder of Garreth Bickham, who was killed last month. Lomick is a known Bloods gang member and was considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. He was identified as a suspect the day after Bickham’s murder.

A $5,000 reward was offered earlier this week for any information on the suspect.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to the area of Rankin Avenue and N. King Street at 11:52 p.m. Friday, May 27, for the report of a person who had been shot.

Bickham was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, authorities said.