UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A known narcotics trafficker has been charged with second-degree murder in Union County following a lengthy investigation that began in December, deputies said.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, identified as Logan Ibele, provided a quantity of illegally street pressed pills containing Fentanyl to Margaret Jakiela, 31, of Indian Trail.

Deputies said Jakiela died shortly after ingesting the pills provided to her by Ibele.

Ibele was served with the second-degree murder charge Tuesday at the Union County Jail where he was already in custody for trafficking opium and heroin, the sheriff’s office said.

Ibele was taken before a judge who issued an additional bond, increasing his total bond to $2.75 million.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said they have seen a significant increase in trafficking arrests and narcotics-related deaths over the past year.

“If you or a loved one are seeking assistance with substance abuse addiction and don’t know where to turn, give the UCSO a call at 704-283-3789,” the sheriff’s office said.