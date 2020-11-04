Kids find bodies of two men in North Carolina neighborhood

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (AP) — Children playing in a neighborhood found the bodies of two men shot to death inside a vehicle near Raleigh, a sheriff’s office said.

Wake County sheriff’s deputies were called to an area around noon Tuesday near the intersection of Limewood and Sweetgrass streets, which is a residential area off Poole Road that is east of downtown Raleigh and south of Knightdale, WNCN reported Wednesday.

Investigators haven’t identified the victims and a motive for the shooting hasn’t been determined. The sheriff’s office hasn’t said when it believes the shooting occurred.

