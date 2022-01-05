Kershaw woman searching for beloved dog that she says was stolen

KERSHAW, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Have you seen this dog? Her name is Baby. She belongs to Jerri Mayer, a Kershaw woman who says she was stolen from right under her nose on October 15.

“Baby is our family member. She’s just a little small animal who can’t speak for herself that is now void from our lives,” Mayer told FOX 46 in an interview.

She rescued the 9-year-old Yorkie from a bad home in Florida in 2020. Since then, Baby has been something like her support animal even comforting Mayer through two surgeries in 2021 including a surgery of her own.

“As far as rescuing her, she really rescued me,” she said.

Not all hope is lost, Mayer’s neighbor says he saw the suspect and the vehicle she was in.

“50ish, light blonde hair in a black Denali,” Mayer described.

She got her hands on surveillance video of the alleged car from a convenience store on her road.

“I felt betrayed. Almost hateful that someone in that vehicle had my dog and there was nothing that I could do about it,” she said.

Petfbi.org estimates that nearly two million pets are stolen each year. The American Kennel Club has been tracking stolen dog reports since 2007 and notes a 31% increase in recent years.

Mayer started a petition on Change.org to try and stop this from happening to someone else. It has over 1,000 signatures on it.

“It’s Baby’s law. If you steal a K9, you get nine (years). It’s just a terrible feeling. I don’t want this to happen to anyone else… And unfortunately, it’s very widespread, people steal dogs all the time,” Mayer said.

Mayer believes that if Baby was handed off to someone else, they may not know that she is stolen. Mayer completed a police report with the Lancaster Police Department. The theft is under investigation.

If you have seen this dog, she’s asking that you call her at (704) 807-1625.