KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Kershaw County Sheriff’s deputy has been suspended after cell phone video shows a suspect being punched in the face multiple times while being taken into custody.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon, May 9, inside a residence.

The KCSO Drug Unit was making an arrest on a suspect wanted for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest, no South Carolina driver’s license, and child endangerment, the sheriff’s office said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The video appears to show one of the investigators involved striking the suspect with a closed fist during the arrest process, the sheriff’s office said.

The cell phone video was brought to the attention of Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan. After reviewing the footage, Sheriff Boan made the decision to immediately suspend the investigator.

The family claims the investigators entered the home without a warrant in hand.

SLED has been called in to investigate the incident, the sheriff’s office said.