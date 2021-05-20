K-9 “Bosco” alerts to illegal drugs in Iredell County traffic stop, 33+ grams of crystal meth found in vehicle

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Taylorsville couple is facing multiple drug-related charges including trafficking methamphetamine after being pulled over for a traffic violation in Iredell County.

On Friday, May 14, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team was assisting Statesville Police with a special assignment. A traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of West Garner Blvd. and Shelton Ave. for a traffic violation.

Authorities approached the driver, Harold Troy Little, 41, and told him the reason for the stop. While speaking with Little, and then Ashley Brooks Church, 35, the passenger, Hayes became suspicious of ongoing illegal activity.

K-9 “Bosco” then conducted a search of the outside of the vehicle and gave a positive indication for the presence of illegal drugs. Deputies then searched the inside of the vehicle, where they located 33.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine which was packaged in a manner consistent with individual sales, three dosage units of buprenorphine hydrochloride, and items of drug paraphernalia.

Little and Church were arrested on scene, then taken to the Iredell County Detention Center.

Little has been charged with:

Felony trafficking methamphetamine by possession

Felony trafficking methamphetamine by transport

Felony possession with intent to sale or deliver methamphetamine

Felony maintain a vehicle for the sale or use of controlled substance

Misdemeanor possession of a schedule III controlled substance (buprenorphine hydrochloride)

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Little was issued a $350,000 secured bond on these charges, police said.

Church has been charged with:

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Misdemeanor possession of a schedule III controlled substance (buprenorphine hydrochloride)

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Church was issued $7,500 secured bond on these charges, police said.