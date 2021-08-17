Juvenile shot multiple times in Charlotte neighborhood, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A juvenile was shot multiple times Monday night in a neighborhood northwest of Uptown Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the juvenile was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 10:38 p.m. Monday night near the 2600 block of Clydesdale Terrace.

Officers are looking for two unknown suspects.

Medic said the juvenile was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police did not provide any additional details about the incident.

Anyone with information can call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.