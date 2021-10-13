Juvenile seriously injured in south Charlotte shooting, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A juvenile was seriously injured in a shooting in south Charlotte late Tuesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting near the 600 block of Fairwood Avenue around 11:58 p.m. on Oct. 12 where a boy was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities did not provide the age of the victim.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

CMPD said the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.