Juvenile faces charges in murder of teen in northeast Charlotte in May

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A juvenile has been charged for his participation in the murder of a 17-year-old boy shot and killed in northeast Charlotte in May, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police officials said 17-year-old Jeremiah Nathaniel Woodard-Pegues was found shot to death around 9:20 p.m. on May 13 near the 1800 block of Allen Street.

While investigators were on the scene of the homicide, officers saw a vehicle in the area and learned it had been stolen.

Authorities said the officers attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver refused to stop and fled from police.

The officers did not engage in a pursuit, but CMPD’s Aviation Unit followed the vehicle and told officers where its occupants had jumped and ran from the vehicle.

The people in the car were quickly caught by the officers and were then interviewed by homicide detectives, CMPD said.

Tracy Witherspoon Jr., now 19 years old, was arrested on May 14 and charged with murder, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Tracy Witherspoon, Jr. (Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office)

As the investigation continued, police said detectives identified a juvenile as an additional suspect in the case.

The suspect was picked up on December 23 and was interviewed by detectives.

After his interview, the suspect was served a secure custody order for murder and conspiracy to commit discharging a firearm into an occupied space.

Police said the investigation into Woodard-Pegues’ death is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.