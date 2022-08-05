LOWELL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A juvenile was charged with murder after a person was found shot to death after a multi-vehicle crash in Lowell Thursday night, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Authorities said several law enforcement agencies responded to a crash at the intersection of Redbud Drive and Wilkinson Blvd around 7:09 p.m.

When they arrived, officials said they found the incident had involved multiple vehicles.

While officers were assessing patients from the crash, one of the people involved was found suffering from a gunshot wound, Gaston County police said.

Gastonia Police officers reportedly found the suspect fleeing the area on foot, officials said. The juvenile was taken into custody without incident and charged with second-degree murder.

Due to the suspect’s age, their name is not being released by police.

Authorities said the Lowell Police Department is leading the investigation with the assistance of Gaston County Police.

Anyone with information about the crash and shooting is asked to call the Lowell Police Department at 704-824-8540 or the Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320.

Anonymous tips can also be left through Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.