CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A juvenile is facing a murder charge for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in northwest Charlotte last Thursday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened just after 2 p.m. on August 11 in the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard.

Officers said they found 14-year-old Gregory Lacorde Holmes suffering from a gunshot wound. He was to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On August 12, detectives arrested a juvenile for Holmes’ murder. After his interview with investigators, police said a custody order was obtained for the charge of murder.

CMPD said the investigation into the case is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.