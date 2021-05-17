Juvenile arrested after killing woman, injuring man in shooting in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile is accused of killing a woman and injuring a man in a shooting on Piedmont Circle, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 5:34 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting on the 2800 block of Piedmont Circle.

At the scene, officers found 25-year-old Latasha Monique Finney on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS responded and pronounced Finney dead at the scene.

A second victim, 33-year-old Steven Tyrone Seward Jr., was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. He has since been treated and released.

Officers believe that the shooter was a juvenile who knew Finney.

He was arrested and taken to a secure juvenile facility with no bond.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol at (336) 728-3904. The Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.