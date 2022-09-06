LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile driver was arrested on Monday after driving erratically in Lexington, according to the NC State Highway Patrol.

Around 10 a.m., troopers saw an older model silver Jeep on Interstate 85 that was failing to maintain lane control.

Troopers tried to stop the driver on I-85, but he didn’t stop.

He got off the highway on South Main Street in Lexington and made several turns before stopping on Foy Avenue where he was arrested at 10:17 a.m.

The driver’s name, age and charges cannot be released.