CMPD: One dead in north Charlotte homicide investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the metro area Wednesday afternoon.

CMPD officers responded to calls regarding the incident around midday Wednesday just north of uptown, and not far from Walter Byers Elementary and CMPD’s rec center.

One victim was found and pronounced dead at the scene, CMPD said.

There was no mention of an arrest at this time. It is unclear what exactly occurred that led to the murder.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.