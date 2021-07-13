Hammer Attack Trial: Jury selection complete in trial of Gaston County man charged in wife’s attempted murder

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A case where a man is accused of trying to kill his wife with a hammer marks the first major felony jury trial in Gaston County since the pandemic began.

Jury selection slogged on until, after several attempts, the final seat for the main jury was filled on Tuesday. As of the lunch recess, 12 jurors have been chosen to sit on the main jury and one of two alternates.

The main jury breakdown is as follows:

11 Caucasian-appearing

1 Black

8 women

4 men

The sole Black juror is a male. Of the 12 jurors two have been wearing masks. The sole alternate chosen thus far is a Caucasian-appearing woman. The jurors appear to span an age range from 20s to late 60s.

Overall, there are a lot of women on the jury for this domestic violence case and, notably, one of the male jurors was a victim of serious child abuse at the hands of his step-father. None of the other 12 main jurors voiced being a victim of domestic abuse.

Before the lunch recess, some drama occurred while trying to pick a second alternate. A Caucasian man in his late 50s refused to answer “personal” questions when the prosecutor asked about his family members.

At that point the judge sent all the chosen and prospective jurors to lunch, and then ordered the man to answer the prosecutor’s questions – or go to jail.

He answered the questions but was ultimately deemed unable to be fair and impartial.

