BREAKING: Gaston County man found not guilty of attempted murder; guilty of assault with a deadly weapon

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Gaston County man who was accused of attempting to kill his spouse with a hammer has been found not guilty of attempted murder in the first-degree, a judge announced on Tuesday after a jury returned a verdict in less than 48 hours.

Closing arguments wrapped on Monday and the jury continued deliberations on Tuesday, July 20.

Eubanks was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill causing serious injury. Eubanks admitted to the aggravating factor of taking advantage of a position of trust or confidence including a domestic relationship. He received a minimum sentence of over eight years.

“I am truly sorry, I wish I could take it back,” Eugene said when addressing the court after the verdict was reached.

Both daughters were in the courtroom as well as Eubanks’ soon-to-be ex wife, Melanie. Melanie spoke after the verdict was read and said Eugene had shown no remorse to either her or her daughters during the trial.

Officers responded to calls regarding a domestic incident on August 25, 2019. An initial investigation revealed Mrs. Eubanks said she had been attacked by her husband with a hammer.

The defense focused on lack of intent to kill. Defense Attorney Taylor contends the injuries Melanie Eubanks sustained were the result of a jealous Charles Eubanks, and that this case is symbolistic of a disintegrating marriage where spouses grow apart.

The prosecution told the jury they could find Eubanks guilty of both of the charged crimes; attempted murder in the first-degree and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill causing serious injury.

The prosecution praised Melanie and her daughter, who were both in the courtroom, for their demeanor to the substance of their testimony. Assistant District Attorney Gulledge said Eubanks claimed to be suicidal and could have killed himself but didn’t. “Instead he just made a big mess,” Gulledge said.