YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of robbing six fast food restaurants in the summer of 2020 was found guilty of armed robbery and possession of a firearm Wednesday.

Judge McKinnon sentenced Travis Lamont Gathers to 25 years in prison after he begged for his freedom and pled his innocence.

Gathers has been connected to several robberies at Bojangles, Wendy’s, and Mcdonald’s. The restaurants span York County in Rock Hill, Fort Mill, and Lake Wylie.

This week Gathers stood trial for a June 28, 2020, incident from the Bojangles in Lake Wylie.

On Tuesday, the jury heard from the manager and employee from Bojangles and watched a chilling surveillance video of the gunpoint robbery.

The jury also heard from witnesses from armed robberies at two Rock Hill Wendy’s on July 12 and 16 of 2020. Gathers is accused of those crimes but is not being tried for them here. That evidence was brought in to corroborate the prosecution’s case.

Police and forensics witnesses regarding DNA and ballistics also testified on Tuesday. The trial continued Wednesday with more witnesses from the prosecution.

After approximately one hour of deliberation on Wednesday, the jury came back with the guilty verdict.