Jury convicts NC man of starting fire that burned more than 70 acres of federal land

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A federal jury sitting in Asheville has found a North Carolina man guilty of starting a fire that burned more than 70 acres of federal land.

According to filed court documents, on April 3, 2020, law enforcement in Franklin received a call concerning a fire that was actively burning in the area of Cals Cove Road.

According to trial evidence, over the course of the investigation law enforcement determined that Casey Lee Evans, 42, of Franklin, willfully started the fire, which originated within the Nantahala National Forest.

The fire burned for several days before it was successfully extinguished.

In total, the fire burned approximately 70 acres of federal land and 20 more acres of private property.

Evans was convicted of willfully setting a fire on federal land, which carries a statutory maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Following the guilty verdict, Evans was remanded into federal custody. A sentencing date has not been set.