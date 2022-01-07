Judge grants gag order in Gaston County eye drop murder case

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A judge has granted a gag order in the Joshua Hunsucker case.

The hearing, which took place Friday in the Gaston County courthouse, revolved around lingering defense motions related to the high-profile attention to the case.

Hunsucker, who was not in court for the hearing, is accused of killing his wife Stacy Hunsucker using eye drops. Prosecutors said there was enough of the chemical that was found in a blood sample after her death to stop her heart.

The case has garnered significant local and national media attention, which was at the crux of a defense argument.

The specific motions that defense attorney David Teddy brought up surrounded an interview with a national television news program on the case that was done by a North Carolina Dept. of Insurance commissioner.

While prosecutors noted the interview did not reveal anything that was not already publicly revealed about the case, the defense claimed the state was “actively involved in creating certain narratives” about the case, which they believe could taint a jury.

The judge granted a gag order for any prospective witnesses in the case, who will be officially informed.

Stacy Hunsucker died in 2018.

Joshua Hunsucker was arrested in 2019. He is also facing charges out of Mecklenburg County, accused of setting fire to a medical helicopter.

Joshua Hunsucker’s court date on the Mecklenburg County charges is set for next week.