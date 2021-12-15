‘It’s very dangerous’: Gastonia Police catch 5 men impersonating officers, 1 of them armed with a handgun

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There’s no telling what kind of crime Gastonia Police stopped at a local motel after five men were caught impersonating police officers.

Police say one of the men was even armed with a handgun.

“It’s very dangerous,” said Gastonia Police Department’s Public Information Officer Rick Goodale. “Because we don’t know what their motive was.”

Police say the five men were banging on doors of the Gaston Inn Motel on Franklin Boulevard early Sunday morning. They had flashlights and were identifying themselves as police officers, asking people to open their doors.

“They never identified themselves as Gastonia Police,” Goodale said. “But as police officers in general. We don’t know what their motive was…if they were looking for a specific individual or what they were doing there.”

Luckily, someone was quick enough to notice that something didn’t seem quite right, and called actual officers to the scene.

“It could’ve been a very dangerous situation for everyone involved,” Goodale said.

Especially since police tell FOX 46 one of the men was armed with a handgun.

“They can do things like an illegal search or maybe take away someone’s rights when they don’t have that authority,” Goodale said. “And that harms the public’s trust in real police.”

Luckily, the police responded quickly. No one was injured and no property was taken.

Police say this serves as a good lesson to always be on alert.

“We don’t know what we prevented,” said Goodale. “So this is a classic example of – if you see something that seems out of the ordinary, please call the police.”

Gastonia Police say any legitimate police officer will show a badge or some kind of identifiable marker. If you’re ever in doubt of whether someone is a legitimate police officer, you can call 911 to verify.

All five men were given an unsecured bond of $2,500.