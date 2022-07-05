CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The family of a man who was shot by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers and later died of his injuries said they want more answers about his death.

The statements were made during an event Tuesday night in Charlotte near the scene of the officer-involved shooting, which occurred late last month.

CMPD said in a statement that Kevin Boston fit the description of a suspect they had been looking for in connection with an armed robbery at a Food Lion on Tuckaseegee Road on June 26. Police said Boston shot at officers before they returned fire. No officers were injured, though Boston did suffer life-threatening injuries. Boston died hours later at a hospital.

Boston’s loved ones told Queen City News that, in the days since the incident, there has not been much information released. Mario Black, a community activist and cousin of Boston, said the information police have released does not match some of the last interactions family members had with him.

“Things that have been said about his character, about him being a monster,” said Black, who added that Boston had gone to “provide for his family” at the time of the shooting.

“It just hurts,” said Black. “It hurts so bad.”

Black said family members are appealing to CMPD for more information and any available video they can release of the moments leading up to Boston’s death, noting the family- particularly Boston’s children- want closure.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow to not have your father anymore,” said Boston’s sister-in-law Billie Black.

In a statement after the officer-involved shooting, CMPD said an investigation into the incident is active and ongoing by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.