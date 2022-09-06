IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Iredell County teacher is facing an additional 27 charges in a child sex offense case, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Elizabeth Bailey, 36, of Statesville, now faces charges that include violating pre-trial release conditions and intimidating or interfering with a witness.

Special Victim’s Unit investigators said they had received information that since Bailey’s original arrest in August, the juvenile victim had been at Bailey’s home on nine occasions.

Twenty-seven charges were filed against Bailey following her arrest on Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

Bailey was held on an $800,000 secured bond. More charges may follow, the sheriff’s office said.

Previous charges stemmed from information obtained from a family member of a victim showing the extent of the relationship between Bailey, who was a teacher in the district, and the student, documents showed.

On July 20, 2022, the sheriff’s office received the initial report regarding a teacher possibly having had a sexual relationship with a student.