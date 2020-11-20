Iredell County woman arrested for sexually assaulting a minor

A 27-year-old Statesville woman was arrested last Friday for sexually assaulting a child, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

ICSO said Katherine Rose Stewart was charged with one count of felony statutory rape of a child and one count of felony indecent liberties with a child.

Officials said the offenses allegedly took place in 2019 between August 31 and September 30. A report was filed with the Sheriff’s Office on November 8, 2020.

Detectives said enough evidence was gathered to obtain the felony warrants against Stewart.

Stewart is being held at the Iredell County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

