IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An Iredell County teacher is facing a slew of charges including rape after having a sexual relationship with a student, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey, 36, of Statesville, has been charged with felony statutory rape of a person who is 15 years of age or younger, felony indecent liberties with a minor, and felony sexual activity with a student.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, on July 20, 2022, they received a report regarding a teacher possibly having had a sexual relationship with a student.

Deputies conducted several witness interviews and executed search warrants for digital and social media communications between the student and Bailey. The student was also interviewed.

Based on the evidence gathered, detectives were able to obtain three felony arrest warrants on Bailey. She turned herself in on Monday, Aug. 1, at the Iredell County Detention Center.

Bailey was issued a $75,000 secured bond and placed under House Arrest with electronic monitoring.