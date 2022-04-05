STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted man accused of stealing new power tools from a storage building in Statesville last month was arrested Sunday after a two-hour standoff at a camper in Statesville, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said investigators received information from an informant about the location of 34-year-old Dustin Owensby, a man wanted in the theft of brand new power tools on March 22.

The informant allegedly told deputies that Owensby had been making statements about not going back to prison and that he would “shoot it out with law enforcement if they attempted to take him in.”

Authorities said deputies and investigators responded to an area on 1106 Weaver Street just off of East Greenbriar Road and set up a perimeter around an older model camper.

Deputies used a loudspeaker to command Owensby to come out.

A short time later, a woman ran out of the trailer and confirmed the suspect was inside, the sheriff’s office said.

After more than two hours of calling commands, deputies said they decided to enter the trailer and search for him.

Owensby was found hiding behind a couch and taken into custody.

He was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and served with felony breaking and entering, larceny and breaking and entering, felony conspiracy to commit felony breaking and entering or larceny, misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor first-degree trespassing.

A judge issued him a $100,000 secured bond.

Iredell County Sheriff’s investigators were searching for Owensby after he and another man allegedly stole power tools from a storage building in Statesville.

Authorities said a man reported to deputies that several brand new power tools were stolen from his storage building on March 22.

He told deputies that he found the tools in a hay barn at the end of his driveway near Elmwood Road.

Authorities believed the suspects could return to the barn later to collect the stolen property.

Detectives said the man removed the power tools from their original boxes and replaced them with heavy pieces of wood to trick the suspects when they returned.

Later that evening, the man called the sheriff’s office to report that the suspects had returned for the tools.

Deputies were standing by nearby and responded immediately.

53-year-old Timothy Becker was found sitting in a vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Owensby, the passenger in the vehicle, fled the area on foot.

Becker was arrested and charged with Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny after Breaking, and Entering, and Misdemeanor Larceny. He was issued a $2,500 secured bond.