Iredell County man charged with statutory rape of child

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 20-year-old Cleveland man was charged Sunday with five counts of statutory rape of a child 15-years-old or younger, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Cashon Tyron Tucker was arrested after deputies received a report on Feb. 13 of the statutory rape of a minor.

Detectives interviewed the victim who identified Tucker as the suspect and said he had threatened to harm her if she told anyone. The victim said Tucker also displayed a gun which she believed he would use to carry out the threats he made. He had also taken the victim’s phone and refused to return it.

Tucker was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with five counts of felony statutory rape of a child 15-years-old or younger by an adult, felony statutory sex offense and misdemeanor larceny.