Iredell County man barricades self in home, shoots at deputies

UNION GROVE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 59-year-old Iredell County man was shot Monday after he fired shots at deputies following a two-hour standoff, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Iredell County officials said deputies confronted David Allan Nagy at a home on Trivette Road in Union Grove Monday during a welfare check called in by a family member.

Nagy showed a pistol to deputies and told them he was going to kill them before he went back inside the home and barricaded himself.

ICSO said deputies, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) created a perimeter around the home.

Negotiators worked for two hours to get Nagy to surrender and come out of the home before deploying tear gas inside.

Nagy came out of the back of the home with an AR-15, pointed it at deputies and firing multiple shots.

A SERT member returned fire and shot the suspect.

ICSO said deputies quickly surrounded Nagy, took his rifle and began First Aid. One first responder was assaulted while trying provide medical treatment.

Nagy was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, was treated and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center.

The deputy who shot the suspect was placed on administrative leave, according to ICSO policy.

“I am proud of the deputies who acted with courage and professionalism in the face of this threat,” said Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell.

David Nagy was charged with felony assault with a firearm on a government official and misdemeanor communicating threats. Additional charges are possible.

