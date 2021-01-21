Iredell County man arrested for sexually assaulting high school student, deputies say

HARMONY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 25-year-old Harmony man was charged with statutory rape and sex offense crimes after a North Iredell High School student reported to their school counselor that they were sexually assaulted, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

ICSO said the student told the counselor that they had been sexually assaulted by an acquaintance. The counselor then filed a report with the Sheriff’s Office on November 9.

After interviewing the child and collecting evidence, detectives charged Nathaniel Murry Smoot for six counts of felony statutory sex offense and four counts of felony statutory rape.

Smoot was arrested Saturday. He was issued a $1.5 million dollar bond.