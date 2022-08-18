STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A K-9 helped Iredell County deputies track a man who fled on foot after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Statesville Wednesday morning, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Wilkesboro Highway during the early morning hours of August 17.

Deputies said the driver pulled the car into a Food Lion parking lot and then drove off at a high rate of speed.

The suspect’s vehicle was spotted wrecked and abandoned a short time later one mile north of the Food Lion.

Deputies discovered the vehicle, a 2013 Nissan Maxima, had been reported stolen by Statesville Police early the previous evening.

Jason Bart Johnson (Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies used K-9 Levi to track the suspect. The K-9 led investigators toward Scotts Creek Road where authorities said 44-year-old Jason Johnson was found attempting to hide in someone’s yard.

Johnson was arrested and charged with Felony Fleeing to Elude, Felony Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor Resisting Public Officer, Misdemeanor Careless and Reckless Driving, Misdemeanor Injury to Real Property, and Misdemeanor Driving While License Revoked.

He was issued a $10,000 secured bond.