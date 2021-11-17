Investigators searching for missing 89-year-old Stallings woman

Crime and Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lauretta Ballentine Okeeffe

Lauretta Ballentine Okeeffe (Source: NC Center for Missing Persons)

STALLINGS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered 89-year-old Stallings woman.

According to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, Lauretta Ballentine Okeeffe was last seen at a home on the 6000 block of Stevens Mill Road in Stallings. She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Her direction of travel is unknown. She may be wearing a light blue jumpsuit and driving a white 2003 Lexus LS-430 sedan with North Carolina license plate number TSS-5676.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Okeeffe should call the Stallings Police Department at (704) 821-0300.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories