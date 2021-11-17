Investigators searching for missing 89-year-old Stallings woman

STALLINGS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered 89-year-old Stallings woman.

According to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, Lauretta Ballentine Okeeffe was last seen at a home on the 6000 block of Stevens Mill Road in Stallings. She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment

Her direction of travel is unknown. She may be wearing a light blue jumpsuit and driving a white 2003 Lexus LS-430 sedan with North Carolina license plate number TSS-5676.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Okeeffe should call the Stallings Police Department at (704) 821-0300.