Investigation underway into shooting at Mint Hill home

MINT HILL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators in Mint Hill are looking into a shooting that occurred late Monday night outside of a home on the 8100 block of Pine Hill Road.

According to Mint Hill Police, multiple 911 calls came in around midnight of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found multiple spent shell casings and property damage to a home. No injuries were reported and Mint Hill Police do not believe the shooting was a random act. There is no apparent danger to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that may aid investigators, you are asked to contact the Mint Hill Police Department at (704) 545-1085.