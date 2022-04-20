CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 47-year-old inmate at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center cell died Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said William Rhinesmith was found hanging in his cell just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Jail medical staff and EMS attempted CPR.

Rhinesmith was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead around 6 p.m.

“An in-custody death is always difficult for everyone involved; facility staff, medical staff and emergency responders,” said Sheriff Garry McFadden. “We are extremely saddened to report the death of Mr. Rhinesmith and send our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

The sheriff’s office said Rhinesmith had been in custody at the detention center since April 15. Jail records show he was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Investigators said there were no signs of foul play and that the preliminary reports show the man died by suicide.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation will conduct the death investigation as the medical examiner determines an official cause of death, deputies said.