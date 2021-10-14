Infant dies, mother charged with arson in Rock Hill house fire

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — An infant has died and a 30-year-old woman, reportedly the child’s mother, was charged with arson in a house fire that occurred Thursday around 4:30 p.m. on Sanders Street.

According to investigators, 30-year-old Laquita Joyce Henderson told responding officers and firefighters that her home was on fire and her child was inside. Rock Hill Fire Department located the child and took them to Piedmont Medical Center where the child was pronounced dead.

Further investigation determined Henderson started the fire, which led to her being charged with second degree arson. The investigation is still underway and more charges may be pending.

