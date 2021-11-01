Police: Infant listed in critical condition, couple dead after domestic-related shooting at Lenoir home

LENOIR, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — An infant is listed in critical condition at the hospital and a couple has died from their injuries following a domestic-related shooting at a home in Lenoir, police said.

The triple shooting occurred around 12:00 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at a home in the 500 block of NW Willow Street, police said.

Lenoir police are investigating a shooting on NW Willow Street. Police say two people died and an infant child old is in critical condition. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/UqvGHvMSmj — Will Lewis (@WillLewisTV) November 1, 2021

LPD said as officers arrived at the scene, they found two adults and an infant injured from gunshot wounds. The three family members were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon, police said. The two adults, identified as Anthony Maurice Stevenson, 24, and Shantel Leighann Harper, 21, died from their injuries at Caldwell UNC Healthcare Monday afternoon, police said.

The infant was airlifted to CMC Main and is listed in critical condition at this time, police said.

Lenoir Police said this shooting was prompted following a reported domestic disturbance. Detectives are not looking for any other suspects believed to be involved in this incident.

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2104.