Indian Trail man charged with wife’s murder: Sheriff

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Indian Trail man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home in the 5000 block of Paddle Wheel Lane in the Crismark subdivision to do a well-being check.

As deputies arrived at the house, they located a woman, identified as Ashley Drinnon, 48, deceased inside. During the investigation, the UCSO said the husband, Timothy Drinnon, 53, was identified as a suspect. He was taken into custody and subsequently charged with first-degree murder.

Timothy Drinnon is being held at the Union County Jail.

Detectives said they remain hard at work determining Drinnon’s potential motives in the killing of his wife and will continue to follow up on any and all leads that may arise.

Anyone with additional information concerning this case is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.