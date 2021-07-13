Impaired suspect fleeing police is ejected from vehicle after crash in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An impaired driver who was attempting to escape police was ejected from his vehicle after crashing his car during a chase Saturday night, deputies said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a verbal dispute Saturday night at the Murphy Express Convenience Store on Highway 73. While at the scene, deputies observed Charlotte resident Michael Morrison, 27, exiting the store in what appeared to be an inebriated state, the police report indicated.

As deputies approached, Morrison fled in his vehicle in a reckless manner and a chase ensued. Ultimately, the vehicle crashed and Morrison was ejected, and suffered injuries, and was transported to the hospital.

Morrison faces multiple charges including resisting, obstructing, and driving while impaired.