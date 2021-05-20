Husband of woman arrested for her involvement in Chester County chase found dead

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A body found in a Chester County ditch Wednesday was identified as the husband of Adrienne Simpson, the woman charged after a high-speed chase involving a murder suspect.

Officials said 33-year-old Eugene O’Brien Simpson was reported missing on May 2. His body was found in a ditch in Chester County Thursday. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Simpson is the husband of Adrienne Simpson, the woman who allegedly drove a vehicle during a high-speed chase as the passenger, Tyler Terry, shot at deputies.

Adrienne Simpson was immediately arrested after the car crashed near Lewisville. Terry escaped, sparking a manhunt across Chester and York Counties.

Terry was charged Wednesday with murder of Thomas Hardin who was found dead on May 2 on Lowry Row in York.

Detectives said they have “credible evidence” linking Terry to the homicide. Simpson has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Terry was last seen Thursday morning in the Fishing Creek area near Highway 9 and the ATI Specialty Materials plant.

Authorities said they are also working to link Terry and Simpson to other violent crimes in the area, including shootings at Elrich Street and at Taco Bell on JA Cochran Bypass.

When arrested, Terry faces charges of murder, several attempted murders, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting, injury to property, and first-degree burglary.

Adrienne Simpson could be facing additional accessory charges, officials said.