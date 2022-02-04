Huntersville Police to provide update after human remains discovered, man charged with murder

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Huntersville Police officials are set to provide an update Friday after human remains were discovered last week following a tip from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officials said the remains were discovered after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department shared information with Huntersville Police regarding a missing person case.

Investigators found the remains on the 1200 block of Comanche Road shortly after.

Christopher Nailor was charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and concealing a death.

The identity of the person whose remains were discovered is unknown.

Authorities have not released the cause of death.

The Huntersville Police Department is expected to release more information during a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday. Queen City News will carry the update live on our digital platforms.