Huntersville Police seize 2 kilos of cocaine, 1lb of meth and $35k in undercover operation

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three people were arrested and police seized cocaine and methamphetamine last Friday after an undercover operation, according to the Huntersville Police Department.

Police said detectives seized two kilos of cocaine, one pound of methamphetamine and over $35,000 in cash.

Three people received multipole drug charges as a result of the investigation.

Alejandra Maria Bravo was charged with four counts of trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and maintain a vehicle for keeping a controlled substance.

James Earnest Henderson was charged with four counts of trafficking in cocaine by possession and possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine.

Jonathan Alexis Camacho-Martinez was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine and maintain a vehicle for keeping a controlled substance.