Huntersville Police searching for counterfeit currency suspects

The Huntersville Police Department is attempting to identify multiple men who have passed counterfeit money at several businesses in the area.

Officials said that while counterfeit currency doesn’t seem like a big deal, it does negatively impact the U.S. economy by reducing the value of currency. It is also harmful to small businesses.

Anyone who knows who the individuals are or has any information is asked to call HPD Detective J. Smith at 704-464-5400 or leave an anonymous tip with North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

