Huntersville Police search for armed man suspected in multiple vehicle break-ins

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Huntersville Police officers searched for an armed man Wednesday morning who is suspected of breaking into multiple vehicles.

Officials said officers were searching in the area of Jim Kidd Road and Beatties Ford Road for a black, 5’-6” to 5’-8” man with a stocky build. He was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and armed with a black handgun.

Police used K-9 units to search the area but did not find the suspect.

Officers took reports for multiple break-ins, a stolen vehicle and a recovered stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information should call the Huntersville Police Department. If you see anything suspicious, dial 911.

