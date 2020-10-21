Huntersville Police search for armed man suspected in multiple vehicle break-ins

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Huntersville Police officers searched for an armed man Wednesday morning who is suspected of breaking into multiple vehicles.
Officials said officers were searching in the area of Jim Kidd Road and Beatties Ford Road for a black, 5’-6” to 5’-8” man with a stocky build. He was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and armed with a black handgun.
Police used K-9 units to search the area but did not find the suspect.
Officers took reports for multiple break-ins, a stolen vehicle and a recovered stolen vehicle.
Anyone with information should call the Huntersville Police Department. If you see anything suspicious, dial 911.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- SC deputy killed after traffic stop, altercation on highway
- You won’t get a second stimulus check before Election Day, so what now?
- North Carolina COVID-19 survivor walks out of rehab after being pronounced brain dead
- Bill Cosby, now 83, grins in newly released prison mug shot
- Everyone in US gets a free taco after stolen base in Game 1 of World Series